It's not about me, It's about us

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

The Center for Demography and Human Rights presents:

True stories about how the latin community and Roanoke service providers improved public health in the face of COVID-19 challenges.

Thursday, February 9th, 2023, 5:00 PM EST.

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Art & Exhibitions, Film
5714471797
