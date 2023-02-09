It's not about me, It's about us
to
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
×
CENADEDH,LLC
True stories about how the latin community and Roanoke service providers improved public health in the face of COVID-19 challenges.
The Center for Demography and Human Rights presents:
I T ’ S N O T A B O U T M E , I T ’ S A B O U T U S
True stories about how the latin community and Roanoke service providers improved public health in the face of COVID-19 challenges.
Thursday, February 9th, 2023, 5:00 PM EST.
Totally Free
The Grandin Theater
1310 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24015
Info
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Art & Exhibitions, Film