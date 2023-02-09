It's not about me, It's about us

× Expand CENADEDH,LLC True stories about how the latin community and Roanoke service providers improved public health in the face of COVID-19 challenges.

The Center for Demography and Human Rights presents:

I T ’ S N O T A B O U T M E , I T ’ S A B O U T U S

True stories about how the latin community and Roanoke service providers improved public health in the face of COVID-19 challenges.

Thursday, February 9th, 2023, 5:00 PM EST.

Totally Free

The Grandin Theater

1310 Grandin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24015