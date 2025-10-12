× Expand Rebecca Crocker Jack Tale Players 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Jack Tale Players have presented entertaining and educational plays since 1975, with traditional music and stories of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The show has delighted young and old with its fast-paced action, energetic actors, innovative staging, and foot-stomping music. R. Rex Stephenson, the writer/director for the company, combined the art of traditional Appalachian storytelling with drama to create unique story theatre. In this 50th anniversary production, we will bring together current players as well as alumni to perform together on campus, with an optional meal served before the show. Join us!

October 10 at 7 PM. Meal available before show without reservation only in the Franklin Hall dining hall.

October 11, optional meal (with reservation) at 5:30, show at 7 PM.

October 12, optional meal (with reservation) at 12:30, show at 2 PM.

Free tours of Schoolfield Hall and archival displays are available on Saturday 11-2 and Sunday 12-1:30.

Sunday morning at 11:00, a free show, "Faith of Our Fathers," will celebrate the history of Ferrum College and the centenary of Schoolfield Hall.

About Us:

An optional meal is served before the show (Saturday and Sunday for this show) in Franklin Hall next door by the actors in the tradition of The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre. Franklin Hall and Schoolfield Hall, where our performances are held, are handicapped accessible. We offer alternative meals for those with food allergies when given advanced notice: please note dietary and mobility restrictions in the comments at checkout.

Meal ticket sales often end before the show dates, and may not be available at the door. Unless sold out, most shows will have show-only tickets available at the door.

Tickets at https://www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets. Email us at theatre@ferrum.edu or call the box office at (540) 365-4355. Please leave a message at the box office phone number, and we will make every effort to respond as quickly as possible.

In Facebook, see The Jack Tales, and also The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre.