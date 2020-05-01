× Expand Roanoke Children's Theatre JACK & THE WONDER BEANS at Roanoke Children's TheatreApril 30-May 1, 2020

Jack and The Wonder Beans

APRIL 30 & MAY 1, 2020

Adapted by: Larry Snipes

Based on the book by: James Still

An Appalachian telling of “Jack and The Beanstalk” utilizing traditional folk music, Jack And The Wonder Beans is based on the delightful children’s book about what happens when a young boy plants magic beans in his backyard. For Jack it is the beginning of a great adventure. For the audience, it is giants, magic, and lots of participation!

THURSDAY, April 30 - 7PM

FRIDAY, May 1 - 7PM