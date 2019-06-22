× Expand Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Jackson River Scenic Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

The Jackson River Scenic Trail follows its namesake river, winding its way between Intervale, just north of Covington, to Smith Bridge Trail Head 7.2 miles north. The trail follows an old railroad bed of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway (Hot Springs Branch) and passes through small communities, cultivated fields, and small patches of woodland along the way. It's common to see wildlife from the trail (birds, turtles, raccoons, rabbits, groundhogs, and deer).

The Jackson River Scenic Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K coincide with the Covington Cork and Pork celebration! Contact The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for information 540-962-2178.

Packet pick up on Friday, June 21 will be at Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office, 110 Mall Road, from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Covington Farmers’ Market located at 134 West Main Street, so you can plan to join the festivities downtown!

In its fifth year the Covington Cork and Pork Festival BBQ competition is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event. While the barbeque will stand front and center as the centerpiece of this festival, there will be entertainment, a wine tasting event, and children activities. Friday’s activities run from 12noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s events run from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday morning, packet pick up will move to the Intervale Trailhead and open at 6:30am. The Marathon will begin at 7am, the half marathon at 7:15am, 10K at 7:30am, and 5K at 7:45am. All races begin and end at the Intervale Trail Head in Covington, Virginia. Field parking is available however we encourage carpooling whenever possible.

The course is on the smooth crushed gravel surface of The Jackson River Scenic Trail. The trail is mostly flat with some light hills. This is an in and out course meaning all races begin and end at the Intervale Trail Head. Each race has well-marked turn around points with volunteers making sure you don't miss them. There will be hydration stations on both the way out as well as on the return back. Port-a-johns are available at the start/finish, and at the trailheads of Petticoat, Smith Bridge and Natural Well. Refreshments will be available at the finish line.

Marathon runners should be able to finish the race in a 14:00 pace. This is a 6:30 full marathon time. Half Marathon runners should be able to finish the race in a 14:00 pace. This is a 3:05 half marathon time.

Age brackets for the races depend on participation.

All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal. The top 3 overall male and female finishers for each race will receive distinctive awards. The top three finishers in each age group will receive certificates of achievement.

Thirty minutes following the completion of each race by the top 3 men and women, the awards ceremony for that race will take place. The location of the awards ceremony is the large tent at the Intervale Trailhead. Please note that we will not mail awards so please plan to remain for the awards ceremony for your race!