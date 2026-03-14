Jackyl & Buckcherry

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An Electrifying Night of Live Rock!

JACKYL

On August 11, 1992, Jackyl released their debut album on Geffen Records. It was the middle of Grunge, but Jackyl’s loud, proud and unapologetic rock songs, produced by Brendan O’Brien (Stone Temple Pilots, AC/DC), earned the LP double-platinum status. It’s been three decades since Jackyl shot out of Georgia spewing equal parts hard rock, heavy metal and Southern rock. They’ve never stopped touring or recording, and with 9.2 million views (and growing) of “Lumberjack Song” on YouTube, the quartet are earning rabid new fans daily. The August 2022 release of Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot cements and furthers Jackyl’s no-holds-barred legacy. Or as Dupree, with his unquenchable energy, exclaims, “Thirty years on and we’re still celebrating the fundamentals of rock ‘n’ roll, so Get All Up In It!”

BUCKCHERRY

Formed in Anaheim, California, Buckcherry is one of the most popular rock bands in the country. From their earliest work in 1995, to their first Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten hit, “Sorry”, they’ve been killing it on the hard rock and punk rock scenes. Hear all the hits – Lit Up, Sorry, Crazy Bitch, and so many more – the songs that defined a generation of rock fans.

“Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original, and always a good time. BC has been my rove, my pain, my passion and I’m so proud of what we have accomplished. I never knew when I started this that dedicating myself to music would be taking on so much responsibility. For a guy who never thought he was going to live past 30 this has been an incredible journey. Our ninth record HELLBOUND marks 22 years since our debut self-titled release and what an amazing roller coaster we have been on. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide – all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn’t exist – except for Buckcherry. We beat the odds and built our reputation on the live shows, and our ‘one of a kind’ approach to every opportunity.” – Josh Todd

Tickets: $43.50 | $53.50 | $63.50 | $73.50 | Preferred Parking - $10

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