Jackyl *Rescheduled Date*

× Expand Dr Pepper Park The 1992 self-titled debut album went platinum and featured notable rock radio hits like “Down On Me,” “When Will It Rain,” “I Stand Alone” and, most notably, “The Lumberjack,” during which vocalist Jesse James Dupree performed a chain-saw solo. Dupree’s chain-saw escapades on album and in concert became one of many Jackyl trademarks. With the release of ‘Jackyl’ hit the road and barely left it since. Just long enough to record new albums. Touring mates in those early days included Aerosmith, Kiss, ZZ Top, Ted Nugent and Damn Yankees. 1993 saw “Mental *@%.!” featured on ‘The Beavis & Butt-head Experience,’ a compilation album of songs tied in with MTV’s hit cartoon series; it was eventually certified triple platinum. 1994 was one of the most important years in the band’s career. The second album, ‘Push Comes To Shove,’ hit the streets and went gold. That August, Jackyl turned in one of the most acclaimed performances at Woodstock ’94 in Saugerties, NY, and the resulting double album ‘Woodstock 94’ went platinum and included “Headed For Destruction” (a track from ‘Push Comes To Shove’).The band earned two Guinness Book of World Records citations and the designation “The Hardest Working Band in Rock ‘N’ Roll” for performing 100 shows in 50 days as well as 21 shows in 24 hours. Dupree says the most grueling of the two was 21 shows in 24 hours; Jackyl completed that task in Texas, and the shows were all done with full lights and sound.For a band that built its reputation as road warriors, it’s surprising that a full-length live album meant for worldwide release did not appear until 2004 with the separate release of the ‘Live at the Full Throttle Saloon’ CD and DVD on Sanctuary Records. ‘Live at the Full Throttle Saloon’ was recorded and filmed in summer 2003 in Sturgis, South Dakota, as part of the legendary annual biker rally festivities held there.In 2010, the band completed their release titled “My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine’s Ass”. Staying true to their working band roots, ever since 2008 Jackyl has been on the road playing the summer festival circuit as well as many other choice, off-season venues.

Jackyl at Dr Pepper Park with special guests Red Reign!

Tickets can be purchased at www.DrPepperPark.com.

You can also purchase them at the Bank of Botetourt Box Office on site the night of the concert. We accept cash or credit cards. We do have an ATM machine on site. Cash only in the VIP Skybox.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Please read our FAQ’s on DrPepperPark.com if you have other questions regarding our policies.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products (Aquafina water), beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering, Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn and The Crusty Bark are our featured food vendors for the concert!

COVID Precautions at Dr Pepper Park

We wanted to update everyone on the special precautions we are taking during our events. If you have any questions, please email us at Info@DrPepperPark.com or call us at 540-206-2414.

-Additional hand washing stations at each event

-Guest temperature scans at the gate

-Touch free hand sanitizing stations throughout event space

-Our staff and volunteers will wear masks

-Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Must have on a mask if within 10' of a guests not in your group or maintain 10' of distance. We will be enforcing this.

-COVID screening for all staff including temperature checks prior to working will be done prior to each employee's or volunteer's shift

-Touch free credit card payment option for tickets and beer/wine tickets (ATM is also on site)

-10' foot social distancing markers will be used at the front gate, bathrooms, beer ID station, beer tent, concessions and anywhere lines typically form

-Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all common touch areas

-Touch free bag checks at the front gate

-2.3 acres outdoors and a limited capacity allows for ample space for guests to spread out.