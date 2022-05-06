Jade Bird & Katie Pruitt

Jade Bird

A London-based singer/songwriter with a powerful voice, Jade Bird offers a winsome mix of folk, pop, and rustic Americana. While still in her teens she joined the roster of influential indie Glassnote Records, which released her chart-topping 2019 debut album. Working with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, she delivered her follow-up, Different Kinds of Light, in 2021. Drawn to songwriting at a young age, Bird spent her teenage years gigging around England, moving to London when she was only 16 to hone her stagecraft and immerse herself in the city's folk circuit. The success of a live YouTube performance of her song "Madeline" eventually won Bird a deal with Glassnote, which released her debut EP, Something American, in 2017. She spent part of that year touring the U.S. with Americana singer Brent Cobb.

Katie Pruitt

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt is in the midst of a series of breakout years following her widely acclaimed, 2020 debut album, Expectations. Co-produced by Pruitt and her close friend Mike Robinson, the record finds Pruitt exploring complex emotional ground, covering topics such as mental illness, toxic relationships and the frustraton and difficulties of growing up gay in the Christian South. Released last spring to overwhelming praise, NPR Music declares, "stunning... radiates so much empathy and love and understanding. The whole record just really moved me, it's so beautiful," while Rolling Stone proclaimed, "A soaring vocalist and agile guitarist, Pruitt is a dynamic new presence... what makes Expectations such an engaging listen is its universal quality: It addresses themes relevant to everyone and leaves you feeling inspired and comforted." Moreover, Pruitt recently launched a new podcast, "The Recovering Catholic," where she explores the idea of God and attempts to discover a new spiritual identity.

Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has continued to receive widespread attention since her debut, having been highlighted as a Rolling Stone "Artist You Need To Know," one of NPR Music's "Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch In 2019" and Southwest Magazine's "Artists on the Rise. She has also been featured on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series as well as "CBS Mornings" performing as part of their Saturday Sessions series. Known for her powerful live performances, Pruitt will tour extensively through the end of this year including upcoming headline shows at Los Angeles' The Hotel Café, Dallas' Three Links, Washington DC's DC9, New York's Mercury Lounge and Nashville's The Basement East among several others.

Effective Monday, March 21, 2022, Harvester Performance Center will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend our shows. In addition, we will no longer require masks to be worn during performances.

The Harvester may still implement COVID precautions such as masking and entry requirements on a per-show basis when requested by the artist. When special protocols apply, we will clearly indicate them on the show’s ticket page so that guests can be prepared when they arrive.

In addition, if you feel ill, are running a fever or displaying other symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please refrain from attending Harvester events. This helps us keep other guests, staff, volunteers and performers safe and healthy.

We are pleased to be able to update our precautions as the CDC revises its own guidelines. We will continue to monitor public health guidance and may adjust our protocols as conditions change. For the latest information, visit the FAQ page on our website and the ticket pages for the events you wish to attend.

If you have questions about our protocols or the requirements for a specific show, please contact our box office at 540-484-8277 or info@harvester-music.com.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you to the Harvester!