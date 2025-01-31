× Expand Wolf Silveri | Bea Borgers

Europe-based South Korean theatre maker Jaha Koo uses video to closely interweave politics, history, and his own personal stories. Part of Koo’s Hamartia Trilogy, this play focuses on how the inescapable past tragically affects our lives today.

Three talking rice cookers — branded Cuckoo — are his conversation partners in painfully funny dialogues about the lonely lives a Korean generation faces. This intelligent, reflective, and haunting documentary theatre performance reveals a clash of Eastern and Western culture, such as the heavy personal toll of Western interference in the macroeconomic field.

"Cuckoo"

Friday, January 31, 2025, 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 1, 2025, 7:30 PM

Cube

Performed in Korean and English with English subtitles

Please note, these performances contain references to suicide, mature language, explicit content, and strobe lights. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

These performances will last approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.