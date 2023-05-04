Jamie McLean Band / William Seymour

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Jamie McLean is a triple threat. His energetic and captivating live show is undeniable. McLean’s fiery guitar has joined the ranks of Derek Trucks, Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John and more on stages from from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock. His blue eyed southern soul vocals ooze real emotion. And his top line songwriting chops have crafted profound, honest and heartfelt songs that will keep you singing along, dancing along and feeling like the song was written about you. Jamie McLean Band creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, middle Americana roots, Delta blues and New York City swagger.

The live show is where Jamie McLean excels. He has shared the stage with the likes of Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Marcus King and many more. McLean has also enjoyed the sponsorship of Fuchs Amplifiers, D’Addario Strings, Blue Microphones, John Varvatos and Esquire Magazine.

https://www.jamiemcleanband.com/

Opener:

William Seymour is a singer/songwriter from North Carolina/Virginia. William's sound can be described as a mix of Blues, Soul, and Americana. He is also the bassist for regional touring band, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast.

https://linktr.ee/williamseymour

Thursday, May 4th, 2023

Doors 7:00 PM | Starts 7:30 PM

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show