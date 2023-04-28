Captivating audiences of all ages, James and the Giant Peach is full of unique comedy, over the top characters, a clever set and fashionable costumes that will keep audiences engaged the entire time. The amazing adventure of a young orphan boy will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escape. This story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization. Families will fall in love with the magical sweetness of a young boy on a whirlwind musical adventure to find his chosen family!