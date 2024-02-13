James Hessler to Discuss Colorful Congressman & General Dan Sickles, Who Killed His Wife's Lover, the Son of the "Star Spanlged Banner" Author, Then Lost His Leg at the Battle of Gettysburg

7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 13

Congressman…Adulterer…Murderer…General….Hero?

Daniel Edgar Sickles surely fit four of the five categories; he insisted upon the fifth for–in his opinion–saving the Union Army at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Sickles is one of the most controversial (and colorful) characters in American history. Raised in the politics of New York City’s notorious “Tammany Hall” Democratic machine, Sickles was once censured by the state General Assembly for escorting a known prostitute into the Assembly’s chambers. At age 32, he married a 16-year-old (or perhaps 15, but who is counting?). Six years later, after learning that his young wife was as unfaithful as he continued to be, the now-Congressman Sickles tracked down and shot her lover in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House. The victim, Phillip Barton Key, was not only the U. S. Attorney for the District of Columbia but the son of Francis Scott Key, author of the Star Spangled Banner. In a legal first, Sickles won acquittal by pleading temporary insanity, but his decision to reconcile with his wife became to Washington High Society the real scandal and ended (temporarily) his political career.

The Civil War was Sickles’ opportunity for rehabilitation. Abraham Lincoln needed prominent–even disgraced–Democrats backing the war effort. Sickles became a general. He rose to a major command, leading the III Corps of the Army of the Potomac to the killing fields of Gettysburg. There, Sickles made the most controversial decision of the battle, ordering his corps to march out well in advance of the rest of the Union battle line. His rationale for this decision changed over the years, but the result was clear–attacking Confederates wrecked his isolated corps. Sickles probably would have been court martialed for his action but was lucky enough to become a wounded war hero, losing his right leg to a cannon shot during the fighting (after the war, Sickles would visit his amputated limb at the Army Medical Museum).

Sickles adamantly defended his decision to advance his troops to their doom for the rest of life, claiming that he actually won the battle for the Union. The debate became one of the most contested issues fought over by veterans of the war, producing what one historian has called “A Caspian Sea of Ink.”

On Tuesday, February 13, the Roanoke Civil War Round Table will continue the debate by presenting James Hessler who will speak on “Dan Sickles at Gettysburg.”

Mr. Hessler is a Licensed Battlefield Guide at Gettysburg National Military Park. His 2009 book, Sickles at Gettysburg, was awarded the R.E. Lee Civil War Round Table’s Bachelder Coddington Award and the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table's Distinguished Book Award as the most outstanding work on the Gettysburg Campaign.

