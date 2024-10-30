James River Ghosts: Spirits & Settlers *VIRTUAL*

Join SPIRITS Museum Wednesday, October 30th, for the virtual lecture James River Ghosts: Spirits & Settlers. Our museum curator Clanci Jo Conover and underwater archaeologist Brendan Burke will discuss our current virtual exhibition America’s First Distillers and The James River. We will explore how archaeology has given us insight into colonial life along the James, taking a special look at the lives lost in creating these riverside settlements where America’s First Distillers practiced. RSVP to receive the meeting link by emailing info@spiritsmuseum.org or form.jotform.com/242765114933155

