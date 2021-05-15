JAMEY JOHNSON AT DR PEPPER PARK

× Expand . ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINESchedule subject to change without noticeGates Open at 6:00pmThe box office opens on site at 5:45pm.Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It's a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.Jamey JohnsonEleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to the Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs.His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification.In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, for "Give It Away" and "In Color," both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.In 2013, the Nashville Scene's 13th annual Country Music Critics' Poll named it the year's best album. (Two years earlier, the same poll named Johnson's The Guitar Song as the year's best album, and Johnson himself as best male vocalist, best songwriter and artist of the year.)

