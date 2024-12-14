Jamie McLean Band "Album Release Party" with Corey Hunley

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Jamie McLean Band creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, middle Americana roots, Delta blues and New York City swagger. Jamie McLean Band is a triple threat. The group’s energetic and captivating live show is undeniable. McLean’s fiery guitar has joined the ranks of Derek Trucks, Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John and more on stages from from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock. His blue eyed southern soul vocals ooze real emotion. And his top line songwriting chops have crafted profound, honest and heartfelt songs that will keep you singing along, dancing along and feeling like the song was written about you.

Jamie McLean Band is touring behind a fantastic new album “One Step Forward” on Harmonized Records. The album was recorded at the legendary Grand Street Studios in Brooklyn NY and features the band’s strongest and most mainstream songwriting to date. It also marks the return of original JMB member Jon Solo on keyboards! “Summer of Who Knows When” is an immediate summer anthem. “Calendar Girl” and “New York Penny Lane” are musical love letters. And the band kicks into full gear on “Too Little Too Late” and “I Believe In Love”!

The live show is where Jamie McLean Band excels and the band has shared the stage with the likes of Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Blues Traveler, Marc Broussard and many more. Jamie Mclean Band has appeared at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam, Targhee Fest, Okeechobee Fest, Ottawa Blues Fest, Quebec City Summer Fest, and Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam to name a few. McLean has also enjoyed the sponsorship of Gibson Guitars, Fuchs ”McLean and company ooze drops of southernroots rock, blues, R&B, funk and soul out of every note... the rock & roll swagger of the Rolling Stones combined with the songwriting prowess of Ryan Adams."- Jambase

“Jamie McLean Band is completely original and completely fabulous... The live version of this band is a three- dimensional experience not to be missed” – Hittin The Note

Select Press:

Jamie McLean has soaked up quite a bit of America's musical DNA. McLean provides a fascinating cross-section of sounds that merge the yearning and romanticism of Tom Petty, the air-tight instrumental proficiency of Nashville and the rugged independent streak of alt-country. -Guitar World Magazine

“A honkin' collection of Southern-style blues rock, Americana, and soul.... as bawdy as anything the Black Crowes tried to snag from The Faces or The Stones circa 'Sticky Fingers' and 'Exile on Main Street' and as groovy and gutsy as Bowie's 'Young Americans.'"

- Charleston City Paper

Local Support: Corey Hunley!

Saturday, December 14th

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show