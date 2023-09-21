Jamie McLean Band with The Jared Stout Band Trio

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

J﻿amie McLean Band is a triple threat. The group’s energetic and captivating live show is undeniable. McLean’s fiery guitar has joined the ranks of Derek Trucks, Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John and more on stages from from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock. His blue eyed southern soul vocals ooze real emotion. And his top line songwriting chops have crafted profound, honest and heartfelt songs that will keep you singing along, dancing along and feeling like the song was written about you. Jamie McLean Band creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, middle Americana roots, Delta blues and New York City swagger.

The live show is where Jamie McLean Band excels and the band has shared the stage with the likes of Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Blues Traveler, Marc Broussard and many more. Jamie Mclean Band has appeared at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam, Targhee Fest, Okeechobee Fest, Ottawa Blues Fest, Quebec City Summer Fest, and Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam to name a few. McLean has also enjoyed the sponsorship of Gibson Guitars, Fuchs Amplifiers, D’Addario Strings, Blue Microphones, John Varvatos and Esquire Magazine.

"Jamie McLean has soaked up quite a bit of America's musical DNA. McLean provides a fascinating cross-section of sounds that merge the yearning and romanticism of Tom Petty, the air-tight instrumental proficiency of Nashville and the rugged independent streak of alt-country." - Guitar World Magazine

O﻿pener:

" The Jared Stout Band is an exciting band making big waves in music. They have a confidently entertaining stage presence and original music running on a versatile sound of Americana blended with Blues, Country, Soul and Rock." - The Renegade

From a cross country busking tour to opening for people like Blues Traveler, Phil Vassar, 38 Special, Cassadee Pope, and Eric Paslay, The Jared Stout Band has made leaps and bounds in just a short time.

T﻿hursday, September 21st 2023

D﻿oor 7:00pm | Starts 7:30pm

$﻿15 ADV | $20 Day of Show