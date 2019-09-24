Jane Lillian Vance: The First Sixty Years

× Expand Jane Lillian Vance African Buddha, by Jane Lillian Vance, is one of the many extraordinary works of art that will be on display.

The next art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will feature six decades of work by acclaimed artist Jane Lillian Vance. Described as “painted journalism,” the exhibits will include extraordinary works from Vance’s trips to Africa and Southeast Asia as well as her efforts as one of the founders of Help Save the Next Girl.