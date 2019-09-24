Jane Lillian Vance: The First Sixty Years

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The next art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will feature six decades of work by acclaimed artist Jane Lillian Vance. Described as “painted journalism,” the exhibits will include extraordinary works from Vance’s trips to Africa and Southeast Asia as well as her efforts as one of the founders of Help Save the Next Girl.

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
