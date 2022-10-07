× Expand Jared Stout Band Jared Stout Band at Sinkland Farms

Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival! The Jared Stout Band will be playing into the night with food trucks and drinks on the terrace! Gates open at 6pm. Show from 7-11pm.

Admission - $15 general admission, $14 for seniors, active military and first responders. (Separate from Festival Admission)

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

Bringing the beat of the mountains to the rhythm of everyday blues,The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country powerhouse based out of southwestern Virginia. Formed in 2018, they became an area favorite winning the 2020 Rockn to Lockn competition. A highly versatile group that has the ability to take any stage and own it with their energetic mix of covers, mashups, and soulful originals. Stout's powerful voice fronts a group of dynamic musicians that is equally comfortable on the festival stage, corporate event, brewery, barn burner, or street festival. This band will have everyone on the dance floor moving and hanging on to Stout's every word.

