× Expand Salem Civic Center

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be hitting the road throughout the summer and will stop in Salem, VA on August 9th.

Wednesday, August 9th at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $47.50, $62.50, $87.50 & 132.50

VIP Parking - $10.00

Additional parking free

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com

Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation and has won 4 Grammy Awards along the way. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced February 21st, the upcoming release of their eighth album, Weathervanes, out June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Written and produced by Isbell, Weathervanes features 13 brand new tracks. “Death Wish,” the debut release from the collection, is available now.

Stream “Death Wish” HERE

Weathervanes is a collection of grown-up songs: Songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption. Some will make you cry alone in your car and others will make you sing along with thousands of strangers in a big summer pavilion, united in the great miracle of being alive. Isbell is a storyteller at the peak of his craft, observing his fellow wanderers, looking inside and trying to understand, reducing a universe to four minutes.

“Death Wish” is about being in love with someone suffering from depression, with a powerful universal undercurrent about the fragility of life and the power and limits of love. That grown-up kind of love. Musically the track is beautiful and fascinating. Now it feels complicated and intricate, yet never fragile, like the subject of the song itself. As the first track it announces that Isbell is an artist growing, exploring new musical frontiers. The Sylvia Massy-added strings make it bold and ambitious, with the cinematic tone of a Bond theme.