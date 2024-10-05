× Expand Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association

The Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association will host the fourth annual “Jaunt for Justice 5K” a 5K Run/Walk to benefit The Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley (LASRV).

WHEN: Saturday, October 5, 2024, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Tinker Creek Greenway Trail at Fallon Park

5K registration: $35.00 $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 Signup Fee (includes event T-shirt if you register by September 26th!) Price increases to $35.00 after July 13, 2024 at 11:59pm EDT

Kids’ 0.5K Fun Run: $10.00 (includes event T-shirt if you register by September 26th!)

Both runners and walkers are welcome! We hope you will join with us to help provide free legal services to under-served and marginalized members of our community.

KIDS’ 0.5K FUN RUN: We will have an untimed 0.5K Fun Run for the kiddos, which will begin at 8:15 a.m., prior the start of the 5K race.

Stay after the race for the medal award ceremony, and enjoy some post race music and food!