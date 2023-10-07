× Expand Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association

Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association (RVPA) and Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley (LASRV) are coming together to host the fourth annual Jaunt for Justice 5K. We invite both runners and walkers to register to participate in our annual 5K at Tinker Creek Greenway in Fallon Park in Roanoke, Virginia!

Race Packet Pickup will be Friday, October 6th, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Runabout Sports Roanoke.

The in-person race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Onsite packet pickup/registration will be available 7:30 to 8:15 a.m.

We will also have a 0.5K Fun Run for the kiddos, which will begin at 8:10 a.m., prior the start of the 5K race.

The Medal Ceremony for the 5K will begin at 9:20 a.m.

We will be raffling some amazing prizes donated by local businesses after the medal ceremony. Each participant in the in-person 5K will receive one entry into the raffle - additional chances can be purchased on the day of the race at the registration table. You must be present to win, so be sure to stick around after the medal ceremony!

The proceeds from Jaunt for Justice 5K will benefit The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. LASRV is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides legal services to individuals who would not otherwise be able to afford it.

Publicly and privately funded, LASRV works to protect marginalized individuals from abuse and exploitation. From domestic violence to consumer fraud and landlord-tenant disputes, LASRV is committed to protecting the vulnerable from predators of all types.

For more than half a century, LASRV has represented clients in State and Federal courts, provided community training, advised clients, advocated for under-served communities, and provided leadership to local communities on important issues relating to social justice.

If you are unable to participate in the run/walk in person, but would still like to participate and support LASRV, we invite you to sign up for the Virtual Jaunt instead. Participants who register for the Virtual Jaunt for Justice 5K will not be chip-timed and will not be competing for a medal, but will still receive a race packet with event T-shirt and race bib.

We hope you will join with us to help LASRV provide free legal services to under-served and marginalized members of our community.