Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni

Main Stage Jazz

Javon Jackson has a lengthy history as a leathery-toned and warm tenor-sax man, yet it’s his role as an educator that steered him toward the hymnal, holy roll of his newest album. As faculty at the Hartt School at the University of Hartford and director of its Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz, Jackson invited Nikki Giovanni to speak to his classes. Her work lit a fire in the saxophonist, prompting him to ask the poet to curate an album of her most deeply revered gospel hymns.

Giovanni — the poet, the activist, the muse — and Jackson — the educator, the quartet leader, the saxophonist — both bring a deep sense of history to go with this fresh association on Bible verse.

“While Jackson breathes softly the sweetest of slow subtones, Giovanni shushes her way through a walk with friend Nina Simone, painting a portrait of restless minds seeking solace and laughter.” - Jazz Times