JAZZ IS PHSH featuring Bob Lanzetti (of Snarky Puppy)

JAZZ IS PHSH is an instrumental tribute to Phish inspired by the popular tribute to The Grateful Dead, “Jazz is Dead”. JAZZ IS PHSH is a collective of prominent musicians from the Jazz and Jam scenes that have come together in their appreciation of Phish music to reimagine Phish in an instrumental, jazz fusion setting!

Founded in 2015 by The Chase Brothers, Adam Chase and Matthew Chase, JAZZ IS PHSH has quickly become a world renown tribute to Phish, attracting some of the most influential musicians in the jazz and jam scenes to take part in this collective approach to paying tribute to one of the most important and influential bands in Rock and Roll history.

With the music of Phish being both largely improvised as well as highly composed, the framework of Phish’s music is the perfect vehicle for exploring in an instrumental setting. The compositions are both challenging and adaptive. Jazz IS PHSH provides an exploration of Phish music unlike anything else.