One of Salem’s most anticipated summer events, Jazz in July, returns to the Longwood Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 16, at 3:30 p.m. This unique FREE day of performances once again features a diverse musical lineup that has been procured by local jazz aficionado Lenny Marcus.

3:45 p.m. McFadden & Friends

5:10 p.m. Vosbein-Magee Big Band

6:30 p.m. Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag

8:00 p.m. The N'awlins Big Easy Band with Second Line Horns

8:20 p.m. New Orleans Funky Roots Music

Gates open for the free event at 3:30 p.m. and jazz fans are encouraged to bring lounge chairs and blankets and pack a picnic. The Tailgate, Lazy Bulldog and Wicked Lemon Food Trucks will be onsite selling food and family-friendly beverages. Salem Catering will be selling beer and wine, but patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol into the venue.

Along with parking that is available at Longwood Park, attendees can also park at the Salem Museum and Oakey Field lots. A golf cart shuttle service will be available from the latter two sites for those with mobility issues. Please note that pets are not permitted at this event. For additional information, call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 375-3057. InFIrst and Pepsi proudly sponsor Jazz in July.