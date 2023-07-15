× Expand City of Salem Jazz in July

Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. Salem Catering will be selling beer and wine, but patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. No pets allowed.

Bands:

3:45pm- Roscoe McFadden & Friends

5:20pm- Jay Ware Quintet Featuring Gracelyn Hedrick on vocals

6:45pm- Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood, Jazz from Richmond VA

8:10pm- Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Food: Lazy Bulldog, The Tailgate, Saltys Lobster, Wicked Lemon

Location: Longwood Park

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sponsors: InFirst Federal Credit Union and Pepsi