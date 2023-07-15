Jazz in July
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
City of Salem
Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. Salem Catering will be selling beer and wine, but patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. No pets allowed.
Bands:
3:45pm- Roscoe McFadden & Friends
5:20pm- Jay Ware Quintet Featuring Gracelyn Hedrick on vocals
6:45pm- Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood, Jazz from Richmond VA
8:10pm- Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
Cost: Free of charge
Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
Food: Lazy Bulldog, The Tailgate, Saltys Lobster, Wicked Lemon
Location: Longwood Park
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sponsors: InFirst Federal Credit Union and Pepsi