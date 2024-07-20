× Expand City of Salem Jazz in July

Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is FREE and food and drink will be available for purchase. Beer and wine will be for sale, but patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. No pets allowed.

Bands:

3:00-4:00 p.m. - Root Down Jazz Quintet

4:20-5:20 p.m. - Vosbein Magee Big Band

5:40-6:40 p.m. - Lew Taylor Quartet

7:00-8:15 p.m. - Lenny Marcus Trio with Willis Greenstreet

8:30-9:30 p.m. - Hoppy Vaughan & the Ministers Of Soul

Cost: Free of charge

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Food: Hangry Bulldog, The Tailgate, Saltys Lobster, Wicked Lemon

Location: Longwood Park

Time: 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Glo Fiber and Pepsi