Jazz in July
to
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
City of Salem
Jazz in July
Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is FREE and food and drink will be available for purchase. Beer and wine will be for sale, but patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. No pets allowed.
Bands:
3:00-4:00 p.m. - Root Down Jazz Quintet
4:20-5:20 p.m. - Vosbein Magee Big Band
5:40-6:40 p.m. - Lew Taylor Quartet
7:00-8:15 p.m. - Lenny Marcus Trio with Willis Greenstreet
8:30-9:30 p.m. - Hoppy Vaughan & the Ministers Of Soul
Cost: Free of charge
Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024
Food: Hangry Bulldog, The Tailgate, Saltys Lobster, Wicked Lemon
Location: Longwood Park
Time: 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Sponsors: Glo Fiber and Pepsi