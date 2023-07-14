Jazz in July @ Melrose Plaza
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Roanoke Jobs Campus 2502 Melrose Ave., NW, Suite B, Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Jazz in July @ Melrose Plaza Flyer
LIVE MUSIC • FOOD TRUCKS
Free Entry! Please bring a canned food item to be donated to the Community Solutions Center Feeding SWVA.
Jazz featuring performances by Roanoke Native Allen Walker, New York’s Angeleisha Rodgers and Special Appearance by Bernadette Lark.
Please bring your chairs. Event will happen rain or shine!
Info
