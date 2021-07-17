Jazz in July

to

Longwood Park Amphitheatre 601 East Main St , Salem, Virginia 24153

Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. No pets allowed.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021

Time: 4:10 - 9:30 p.m.

Location: Longwood Park

Cost: Free of charge

Bands: 4:10 - 5:00 p.m. - James Lagueux Band

5:20 - 6:20 p.m. - Jstop Latin Soul

6:50 - 8:10 p.m. - Chip McNeill & The Chick Corea Tribute Band

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. - Chupacabras

Food: Cabo Food Truck & Delicia's Italian Ice

Sponsors: Comfort Suites, Pepsi

Info

Longwood Park Amphitheatre 601 East Main St , Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
540-375-3057
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jazz in July - 2021-07-17 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jazz in July - 2021-07-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jazz in July - 2021-07-17 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jazz in July - 2021-07-17 16:00:00 ical