Jazz in July
to
Longwood Park Amphitheatre 601 East Main St , Salem, Virginia 24153
Clark Ruhland
Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. No pets allowed.
Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021
Time: 4:10 - 9:30 p.m.
Location: Longwood Park
Cost: Free of charge
Bands: 4:10 - 5:00 p.m. - James Lagueux Band
5:20 - 6:20 p.m. - Jstop Latin Soul
6:50 - 8:10 p.m. - Chip McNeill & The Chick Corea Tribute Band
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. - Chupacabras
Food: Cabo Food Truck & Delicia's Italian Ice
Sponsors: Comfort Suites, Pepsi