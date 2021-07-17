× Expand Clark Ruhland Jazz in July

Join us for some of the area's best Jazz music at Longwood Park! Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. No pets allowed.

Date: Saturday, July 17, 2021

Time: 4:10 - 9:30 p.m.

Location: Longwood Park

Cost: Free of charge

Bands: 4:10 - 5:00 p.m. - James Lagueux Band

5:20 - 6:20 p.m. - Jstop Latin Soul

6:50 - 8:10 p.m. - Chip McNeill & The Chick Corea Tribute Band

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. - Chupacabras

Food: Cabo Food Truck & Delicia's Italian Ice

Sponsors: Comfort Suites, Pepsi