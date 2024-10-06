× Expand Sweet Briar College Join us for Jazz Sundays at Sweet Briar

Head over to Sweet Briar to hear live jazz featuring Flat Five Jazz, with the College's own Eric Hollandsworth on bass! This event is free and open to the public and will take place in the Quad on Sundays from 4:00-6:00 p.m. from Oct. 6-20. Those 21+ will be able to enjoy Sweet Briar College Farm wine, which will be available for purchase by the glass – a government-issued ID is required. Presented by the Kelley and C.T. Fitzpatrick Center for Creativity, Design, and the Arts at Sweet Briar College. Rain Location: Pannell Gallery