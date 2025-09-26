Get ready to hit the dance floor at JC Social Club, Jefferson Center’s brand-new night of music, lights, and retro vibes in Fitzpatrick Hall! DJ Stevie D. will be spinning the best hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s—so bring your moves and your groove. With a full bar, a sparkling disco ball, and feel-good energy all night long, this is your chance to party in style. Whether you're a dancing queen or just love a good throwback, JC Social Club is the place to be!

General Admission: $20

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.

