JC Social Club

Jefferson Center Fitzpatrick Hall 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Get ready to hit the dance floor at JC Social Club, Jefferson Center’s brand-new night of music, lights, and retro vibes in Fitzpatrick Hall!  DJ Stevie D. will be spinning the best hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s—so bring your moves and your groove. With a full bar, a sparkling disco ball, and feel-good energy all night long, this is your chance to party in style. Whether you're a dancing queen or just love a good throwback, JC Social Club is the place to be!

Dance
540.345.2550
