JD Allen Trio

Tenor saxophonist, JD Allen (American Pianists Association Cole Porter Fellow) writes compact little themes that sound like they were plucked from the choicest parts of classic solos. Then he gives them to his trio, which swings like nobody’s business. Progressive and at times aggressively musical, JD Allen is hailed by the New York Times as “a tenor saxophonist with an enigmatic, elegant and hard-driving style.” JD Allen has a unique and compelling voice on the instrument, the result of a patient and painstaking confrontation with the fundamentals of the art.