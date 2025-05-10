Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence

× Expand Courtesy The Berglund Center

Having just concluded his 2022-2024 “STILL NOT CANCELED” Tour, Dunham will be returning to the stage with his signature wit and beloved cast of colorful characters. He’s sure to win over audiences across the continent in the same manner that he’s done for decades worldwide, which earned him titles such as “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour” for three consecutive years, “America’s Favorite Comedian” via Slate, as well as a Guinness World Record for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.”

Dunham has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500+ performances between June 2007 through June 2024. He’s completed a total of nine international tours with shows in more than 20 different countries, including (but not limited to): Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and also South Africa, where he’s the highest-selling international comedian of all time.

Beyond the stage, Dunham has also filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials and currently holds three of the top five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. Of those specials, “Minding the Monsters” (2012) and “Controlled Chaos” (2011) were the network’s most viewed specials of their respective years, while 2008’s “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special” remains Comedy Central’s highest rated program of all time. His 2019 Netflix special “Beside Himself” still ranks in the top five most watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials. All-in, his specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms.

Dunham is also an avid car collector whose extensive agglomerate includes the “Lost in Space” chariots from both the original TV series and current Netflix series; the Batmobile from 1992’s Batman Returns; and a replica from the same mold of the 1966 Batmobile from the original “Batman” TV series. Both Dunham and pieces of his collection have been regular guests on “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Aside from all of his achievements, Dunham and his wife, Audrey, have also created the “Jeff Dunham Family Fund,” through which a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations of all persuasions.

Ticket Prices: $64, $164 (Premium Seat Bundle)

PREMIUM SEAT BUNDLE DESCRIPTION

Included: 1 Reserved Seat Ticket, Throw Blanket, Lithograph, and Squat Plush Doll. Items listed are subject to change. Seat location varies by venue. Merchandise must be picked up at the event before the show. No refunds or exchanges; all sales are final. If you have any questions regarding your package elements, please email storehelp@jeffdunham.com.

Parking: $10.00

