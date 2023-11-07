Jefferson Center Presents: Celtic Thunder

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Celtic Thunder is an Irish singing group and stage show known for its eclectic, theatrical show. The group is backed by the Celtic Thunder Band on their concert tours, and their live shows are known for the use of dramatic set pieces (often invoking symbols of ancient Celtic mythology), visual effects, and highly choreographed staging.

Tickets:

  • Bronze: $53
  • Silver: $63
  • Gold: $73
  • Premium Loge: $88

Info

Concerts & Live Music
540-345-2550
