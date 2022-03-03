Jefferson Center Presents: Celtic Thunder
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Storming onto the main stage at Jefferson Center with their latest live show, IRELAND, comes international sensation Celtic Thunder. Celtic Thunder will play Roanoke, VA on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30PM. IRELAND is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.
