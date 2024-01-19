Jefferson Center Presents: Dan Tyminski Band

× Expand Jefferson Center

Throughout his 30+ year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski’s voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brothers' classic song, “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou" and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed over 1 billion times to date.

Dan has also contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Dan Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.

In 2022, Tyminski released the EP "One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice" featuring guest appearances by Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, Todd Phillips, Sam Bush, Dailey & Vincent.

Tyminski’s newest full-length album "God Fearing Heathen" was released on June 23, 2023. The lead track is a bluegrass treatment to his smash hit with Avicii, ”Hey Brother”.

The Dan Tyminski Band is Grand Master Fiddle Champion Maddie Denton, Jason Davis (banjo), Grace Davis (bass) Gaven Largent (dobro), and IBMA Momentum Award-winner for Best Instrumentalist, Harry Clark (mandolin).

