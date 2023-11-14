Jefferson Center Presents: Graham Nash

× Expand Jefferson Center

Legendary artist Graham Nash, as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments – from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. An extraordinary Grammy Award® winning renaissance artist – and self-described “simple man” – Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of our lives for nearly six decades.

Graham Nash will be joined on stage by his longtime musical partners, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), performing favorites from across his sixty-year career.

Tickets:

Bronze: $45

Silver: $55

Gold: $65

Platinum: $80

Premium Loge: $95

Guacamole Fund: $250

VIP Upgrade: +$100

Guacamole Fund Special Seating

(All of Graham Nash's proceeds go to Guacamole Fund)

Platinum and Gold Sections

Includes all VIP Benefits

Limit 10 Seats

Graham Nash’s passionate voice has often been heard in support of social and environmental justice. During this tour, Graham is partnering with the Guacamole Fund and 100% of his proceeds on Guacamole Fund tickets is paid to organizations that work in the areas of the environment and wildlife, social change, peace with justice, energy and a non nuclear future. Graham has supported the Guacamole Fund for decades.

All tickets are for WILL CALL ONLY and will be available exclusively for pick up at the venue on the evening of the show with valid ID. Tickets are non-transferable.

GRAHAM NASH SOUNDCHECK VIP UPGRADE

Upgrade Cost: $100.00

(Must also purchase a separate ticket to the show)

(Only 30 Available)

Package includes:

• Visit to preshow Sound Check with Graham Nash

• One autographed tour poster

• One commemorative Graham Nash laminate

• One commemorative Graham Nash ticket

• Crowd free merchandise shopping

• On site VIP staff

