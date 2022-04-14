Jefferson Center Presents: Joel Ross Good Vibes

For the past several years, Joel Ross has been refining an expression that’s true to his sound and his generation. In 2019, the vibraphonist-composer released his anticipated Blue Note debut KingMaker to eruptive critical acclaim. He’s topped the DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star category for vibraphone, and in 2017 he became one of the youngest artists to receive a coveted Residency Commission from The Jazz Galery.

This engagement of Joel Ross Good Vibes is made possible through the Jazz Touring Network program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts

COVID Protocols for this show:

Show Proof of Vaccination or a Negative PCR COVID Test

When you are attending this event, you will need to provide either proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative PCR COVID test.

Photos or copies of your vaccination card are accepted as proof. Any negative PCR COVID test results provided must have been received within 72 hours of admission.

Refunds are available for those who can’t or don’t prefer to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Wear a Mask

In response to current CDC recommendations, the requests of our performing artists, and out of an abundance of caution, everyone is required to wear a mask to Jefferson Center’s public events. Masks will be readily available for everyone.

In order to stay in compliance with the mask requirement we are also refraining from having any drinks in the performance hall. We ask guests to enjoy their food and drinks in the atrium where they are able to practice social distancing.

Mask must fit snugly and cover the wearer’s nose and mouth.

Face shields are not an acceptable substitute.

Refunds are available for those who can’t or don’t prefer to wear a mask.