Jefferson Center Presents: Lettuce

LETTUCE is a genre-busting six-member musical collective formed in 1992 by four alumni of the prestigious Berklee College Of Music that both feeds the rich history of funk and combines it with strains of hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz, soul, jam, go-go, and the avant-garde.

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated six-piece is comprised of Adam Deitch [drums, percussion, arrangement], Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff [guitar], Erick“Jesus” Coomes [bass], Ryan Zoidis [alto, baritone, tenor sax, Korg X-911], Eric “Benny” Bloom [trumpet, horns], and Nigel Hall [vocals, Hammond B-3,Rhodes, clavinet, keyboards]. To date, their discography includes OuttaHere [2002], Rage! [2008], Fly [2012], Crush [2015], the EP Mt.Crushmore [2016], the live album WitchesStew [2017], Elevate [2019], Resonate [2020], Unify [2022], and now VIBE– a single 48 minute continuous session of pure, free-flowing improvisation, available digitally for the first time.

With VIBE, Lettuce cement their status as boundary-pushing innovators three decades into their lauded career, blurring lines and smashing up jazz chords, psychedelic passages, big horns, strains of soul and go-go, hip-hop elements for an uplifting, improvisational sound all their own. Ryan Zoidis explains, “we got into a vibe and hit record. 48 minutes went by like a blink of an eye. This is our first purely improvised recording. Nothing planned, nothing edited or overdubbed. This is a true spontaneous musical expression captured in its entirety.”

All together now… Lett us VIBE.