Jefferson Center Presents: Margaret Glaspy

Blending lyrical, introspective songwriting with a raw rock edge, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy emerged in 2016 with Emotions and Math, a debut that was both intimate and powerful. Over the next few years, she toured heavily, honing her sound over a subsequent EP and 2020 follow-up album, Devotion, which took her in a lusher direction.

Glaspy recently toured throughout the USA, Canada, Europe, China and Australia including dates with Wilco and The Lumineers among others. She also appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk, CBS Saturday Morning, and CONAN.