Jefferson Center Presents: Morgan Myles

Coming off the heels of an amazing run on The Voice (placing in the Top 3) and having her Grand Ole Opry debut, Morgan Myles is ready to head to your city! Often referred to as the female Chris Stapleton, Morgan makes it look and sound so easy, earning critical acclaim from People, Billboard Magazine, CMT, American Songwriter and more. You can hear her on Cody Johnson’s, ‘Nothing on You’ and you can hear her debut album ‘Therapy’ on all streaming platforms. Myles’ songs display strength, perseverance, and empowerment. Her music is raw- matched with once in a lifetime vocals; it’s not shocking that her songs have made even the strongest men cry (true story).

Tickets

BRONZE $25

SILVER $30

GOLD $35

PLATINUM $40

PREMIUM LOGE $45

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.