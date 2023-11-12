Jefferson Center Presents: Ndlovu Youth Choir

× Expand Jefferson Center

The Ndlovu Youth Choir‘s incredible run on America’s Got Talent (season 14) made them the first choir in the history of either AGT or Britain’s Got Talent to reach the final. Their soul-stirring performances won hearts and minds around the world. After their final AGT performance, legendary music producer and record executive Simon Cowell labeled the performance ‘the best final I have ever sat on in my life’. He went on to sign the choir and together with SYCO and Sony Music, they released their first album, which debuted at number one on iTunes.

The creative boundaries of song and dance to reach and touch audiences of all ages across the globe. Their high energy performances have not only thrilled audiences around the world, but have shared a message of hope, love and togetherness.

