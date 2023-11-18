Jefferson Center Presents: Pace Brothers

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Pace Brothers are an organ trio featuring Cyrus Pace on guitar, James Pace on keys, and Emre Kartari on drums.  Their sound both celebrates tradition while exploring new ground in improvised music. Hidden gem standards and new original music are both focused on the same thing: exploration of the human spirit. Their performances are always a good reminder that music can be fun and serious at the same time.

General Admission: $35

