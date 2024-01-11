Jefferson Center Presents: Puppy Pals - Comedic Dog Stunt Show

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.

The Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show is a hilarious presentation for the whole family & the dog lover in all of us as seen on TV's America's Got Talent!

Featuring mostly rescued dogs, Puppy Pals is an over-the-top tale of what can happen when humans and animals come together in kindness, comedy, compassion and cooperation.

Info

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family
540-345-2550
Google Calendar - Jefferson Center Presents: Puppy Pals - Comedic Dog Stunt Show - 2024-01-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jefferson Center Presents: Puppy Pals - Comedic Dog Stunt Show - 2024-01-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jefferson Center Presents: Puppy Pals - Comedic Dog Stunt Show - 2024-01-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jefferson Center Presents: Puppy Pals - Comedic Dog Stunt Show - 2024-01-11 19:00:00 ical