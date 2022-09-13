Jefferson Center Presents: Tuba Skinny

Tuba Skinny started out as a busking band playing early jazz in the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter neighborhood. While they’ve become known as world-class interpreters of traditional jazz, they have not limited their choice of material solely to what is offered in the traditional jazz repertoire. Over the years they’ve branched out into jug band music, spirituals, country blues, string band music, ragtime, and New Orleans R&B. Their approach is a true reflection of Americana, encompassing the full genealogy of popular American music from an early 20th century perspective.

