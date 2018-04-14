Jefferson Center & Southwest Virginia Ballet Present: Hello Trolley & New Work Featuring the Roanoke Youth Symphony

2PM & 7PM

Conductor Charlie and his whimsical friends take a trolley ride through their hometown of Roanoke, reveling in the excitement and wonder of the world, from the everyday to the truly spectacular. Join Artistic Director Pedro Szalay, the Southwest Virginia Ballet, and the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra for this joyous stage adaptation of Hello Trolley, the sensational children’s book by Roanoke author, Claudia Moore. Featuring original choreography by Pedro Szalay and an original score by Derek Shorter. read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/hellotrolley.