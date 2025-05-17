Jellyfish Light Workshop
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
TMA Marketing
Jelly Fish light beads
Swim into this fun class and create a cute jellyfish light for your room!
In this workshop, we will combine materials like pipe cleaners, ribbon, beads, and LEDs to build these adorable lights!
All ages are welcome. Finished piece will be about 18 inches.
Registration required.
Members: $10 | General Public: $12
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops