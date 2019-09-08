JENNIFER HARTSWICK & NICHOLAS CASSARINO DUO

Trumpeter and vocalist, Jennifer Hartswick is one of the most exciting performers in music today. She exudes confidence and joy and brings her own refreshing spirit to the stage every time she performs. Jennifer’s music is honest, soulful and comes with a maturity far beyond her years.

Nicholas Cassarino (Nth Power, Big Daddy Kane) "oozes more soul in one finger than most guitarists could create in a lifetime......with a voice that immediately wraps the room in sex appeal".

Jennifer and Nicholas have been playing, writing, laughing, and storytelling for almost two decades. Born and raised in Vermont, their bond is ever present in this intimate acoustic duo. Hartswickand Cassarino have each made names for themselves, touring tirelessly. Their passion, dedication and sophistication are evident in their joyous, soulful performances, providing audiences with a truly special musical experience.