× Expand Courtesy Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre stage in Roanoke, Virginia, to perform his newest stand-up routine on September 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

