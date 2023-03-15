× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

JERSEY BOYS The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice Music by Bob Gaudio Lyrics by Bob Crewe “Original Broadway Stage Production by Dodger Theatricals (Michael David, Edward Strong, Rocco Landesman, Des McAnuff); Joseph J. Grano; Tamara and Kevin Kinsella; Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link Rick Steiner/Osher/Staton/Bell/Mayerson Group World Premiere Produced by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, CA Des McAnuff, Artistic Director & Steven B. Libman, Managing Director”

Concert, Musical | March 15 – April 8

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.