Jesse Smathers & Friends
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Floyd Country Store
Live at The Floyd C
Join us for a great bluegrass show with Jesse Smathers, a wonderful local musician, Handmade Music School teacher, and member of the Lonesome River Band! Enjoy great music and great company, and if you're hungry, pick up some great food from the Floyd Country Store Cafe. Admission is free with tips appreciated.
