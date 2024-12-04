Jessica Lynn’s – A Very Merry Classic Christmas

× Expand Jessica Lynn Jessica Lynn

Jessica Lynn’s record-breaking and award-winning “A Very Merry Classic Christmas” has become a genuine holiday tradition, rivaling, and even eclipsing some of the biggest Christmas spectaculars. Touring nationwide, this fun-filled, interactive family sleigh ride through the most wonderful time of the year was named by press as the “#1 Great Thing to do in The Hudson Valley for The Holidays,” “Best of Westchester,” and “Best of Hudson Valley.” A sell-out performance every year, the show is a full multi-media presentation featuring dancers, choirs, surprises, and special FX. With all of the traditional holiday songs you know and love, people of all ages become a part of the show and experience the magic of Christmas while raising money and collecting toys for Toys for Tots.